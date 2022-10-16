Jayden Daniels shines as LSU sneaks past Florida

LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels electrified the Tigers' offense with six total touchdowns to beat Florida, 45-35, on Saturday, Oct. 15.

The junior signal caller completed 23 of his 32 passes for 349 yards and three scores through the air. Westgate product Kayshon Boutte had a breakout game with six receptions for 115 yards.

LSU's ground game also got rolling with 179 yards, which was led by running back Josh Williams' 106 yards.

LSU (5-2) returns back to Tiger Stadium for their homecoming matchup with No. 9 Ole Miss on Saturday, Oct. 22. The game will kick off at 2:30 p.m.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel