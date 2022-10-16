Watch Now
Jayden Daniels shines as LSU sneaks past Florida

John Raoux/AP
LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) slips by Florida linebacker Brenton Cox Jr. for a 9-yard touchdown run during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
Posted at 9:44 PM, Oct 15, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-15 22:44:50-04

LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels electrified the Tigers' offense with six total touchdowns to beat Florida, 45-35, on Saturday, Oct. 15.

The junior signal caller completed 23 of his 32 passes for 349 yards and three scores through the air. Westgate product Kayshon Boutte had a breakout game with six receptions for 115 yards.

LSU's ground game also got rolling with 179 yards, which was led by running back Josh Williams' 106 yards.

LSU (5-2) returns back to Tiger Stadium for their homecoming matchup with No. 9 Ole Miss on Saturday, Oct. 22. The game will kick off at 2:30 p.m.
