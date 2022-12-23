Jayden Daniels Returning to LSU for 2023 Season

LSU starting quarterback Jayden Daniels announced on social media Thursday that he will be returning for the 2023 season.

The junior threw for 2, 774 yards, 16 Touchdowns and 3 interceptions. He also led the SEC in rushing yards and rushing TD's for a QB.

Daniels is also expected to be 100 percent healthy, when the Tigers take on Purdue in the Citrus Bowl, January 2nd. The game will air on KATC.

