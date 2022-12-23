Watch Now
Jayden Daniels Returning to LSU for 2023 Season

Tyler Kaufman/AP
LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) looks for a receiver during the second half of the team's NCAA college football game against Mississippi State in Baton Rouge, La., Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022. LSU won 31-16. (AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman)
Posted at 11:48 PM, Dec 22, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-23 00:48:09-05

LSU starting quarterback Jayden Daniels announced on social media Thursday that he will be returning for the 2023 season.

The junior threw for 2, 774 yards, 16 Touchdowns and 3 interceptions. He also led the SEC in rushing yards and rushing TD's for a QB.

Daniels is also expected to be 100 percent healthy, when the Tigers take on Purdue in the Citrus Bowl, January 2nd. The game will air on KATC.

