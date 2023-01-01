Jayden Daniels "ready to go" for Citrus Bowl vs Purdue

LSU Quarterback Jayden Daniels confirmed Saturday that he will be ready to go for the Citrus Bowl versus Purdue on Monday.

Daniels re-aggravated an ankle injury in the SEC Championship game that forced him to sit out the 2nd half vs Georgia.

"I hit rehab hard after the SEC championship game," Daniels said. "Going on out there really just hitting hard with the trainers, you know, out there about two times a day. So I could get back to 100% before the game."

LSU faces Purdue at noon on January 2nd. You can watch the game on KATC.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel