Louisiana Tech set to join the Sun Belt

Louisiana Tech University is officially set to join to the Sun Belt Conference, which would end their decade affiliation with Conference USA.

Sources: The Sun Belt’s CEOs voted to invite Louisiana Tech to become the league’s 14th member on Monday morning, giving the school a replacement for Texas State. pic.twitter.com/aFMA9s7CQs — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) July 14, 2025

The invitation, according to ESPN insider Pete Thamel, was unanimously voted on by the conference's CEOs on Monday morning which gives the SBC a replacement for departing member Texas State. It brings the Ruston-based university into the same conference as in-state programs Louisiana and ULM.

The move brings the Sun Belt's membership to 14 schools and further consolidates its geographic footprint in the southeastern United States.

The school plans to accept and pay a buyout that’s at least $5 million from Conference USA. The entry date remains uncertain.

