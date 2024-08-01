Louisiana Football Officially Reports For Fall Camp

LAFAYETTE – Head coach Michael Desormeaux welcomed back 54 returning letterwinners, including 19 starters, as the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns Football team officially reported for fall camp on Thursday.

The Ragin’ Cajuns, who will officially open the 2024 campaign on August 31 against in-state opponent Grambling, went through team meetings and Media Day activities on Thursday and will hold their first official practice on Friday.

“For the first time in the last three years, we’ve got a veteran group with experience on both sides of the ball,” Desormeaux said in his first preseason press conference. “The thing that we’re most excited about is that we’ve had the best seven months (off-season) we’ve ever had leading up to this point.

“Starting in January, this year was about increased urgency. We talked about that in the spring and in our daily actions. Summer is about increased consistency and accountability. We know we’re in position to have a really good season, but this next month of fall camp is critical.”

With seven starters returning on offense, including four offensive linemen, Louisiana will look to veteran leaders to improve from 2023 when the Ragin’ Cajuns finished as one of the top rushing teams in the Sun Belt Conference.

The Ragin’ Cajuns bring back 10 starters on defense for first-year coordinator Jim Salgado, led by linebacker K.C. Ossai.

