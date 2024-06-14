Local Lafayette swimmers qualify for 2024 U.S. Olympic Team Trials

LAFAYETTE — Landreneau found her lane at a young age as she's been swimming for 14 years.

Now, she's no stranger to winning, as she's won gold after gold for St. Thomas More, but now the champ will represent COLA (City of Lafayette Aquatics) in the U.S. Olympic Team Trials.

"There’s about 300-400 women going and then there’s about 50 people going in my individual event", says Landreneau. "In every event, first and second qualify for the Olympic trials and then in the 100m freestyle and 200m freestyle, they take about 2-3 extra people for relays.”

Landreaneau will compete in the 200 freestyle but she won't be the only one. She'll be joined by Jillian Barczyk, who'll compete in ttriple the load — the 200 free, 400 free and the 800 free.

"A very competitive meet. A lot of fast, upper level swimming there so Marie had to try really hard and so did Jillian to get these times to be able to go and they achieved them so we’re just excited for the opportunity", says senior coach, Cameron Brandao.

And for Barczyk, who's competed for the Georgia Bulldogs, the 800 free will be the final lap of her career.

"Jillian qualified in 2021 or 2020, however you want to call that one. She qualified and swam and that was her first trial in 2021 so this is her second go round."

The trials begin this weekend in Indianapolis, with the hopes of their final destination being in Paris. At the end of the day, what Coach Brandoa would "love" for his girls is to make the most of their experience.

"I’d love both girls to take it all in. Take in the anxiety, the nerves, the excitement and the pressure. Just take it all in and just be engaged and focused and don’t let the moment pass you by."

"This is something I’ve always dreamed about doing since I was little. I knew I was capable of being able to qualify for Olympic Trials for about a year and a half now, and it’s something I’ve been really working towards."

