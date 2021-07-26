Keon Coleman Adjusting to Michigan State

College Football for most teams will start Saturday, September 4th.

Michigan state will take on Northwestern that day where former Opelousas Catholic star Keon Coleman hopes to make his debut with the Spartans. He's currently working with the 2nd team, prior to MSU camp opening in August.

"I get goosebumps thinking about it," Coleman said. "90,000 fans waiting for you to come out? I can't imagine. I just have to wait for the day."

Coleman will play football and basketball for Michigan State, but has only been working out with the football team since arriving in East Lansing.

Coleman says his biggest adjustment to college so far has been time.

"That hour! That hour difference from here to Michigan," Coleman happily explains. "And my sleep habits that was a big thing. I was used to going to sleep late, I had to start going to sleep early. My teammates have helped, I've adjusted good."

