JS Clark introduces Ross Rix as boys basketball coach

Ross Rix, who spent the previous season as assistant men’s basketball coach at Division I, Bethune Cookman University, has been named Athletic Director and Head Boys Basketball Coach of JS Clark Leadership Academy.

Ross was officially introduced on Thursday, July 14, 2022. Rix will be the second Athletic Director at JS Clark Leadership Academy where he will oversee a new, five-sport athletic program.

The Opelousas native has more than sixteen years of experience in education in both the high school and collegiate settings, serving in varying roles ranging from coach, teacher, and athletic director.

