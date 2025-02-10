Jimmy Zachery leaving Opelousas for Liberty Magnet

OPELOUSAS — Opelousas football head coach Jimmy Zachery is leaving his alma mater to become the leader at Liberty Magnet High School in Baton Rouge.

In his five seasons with the Tigers, Zachery owned a 36-20 overall record.

Zachery, who played for Opelousas from 1997-2001, lead the Tigers to their first football state championship in school history in 2023.

More to come.

