What Franklin going back to state means to St. Mary Parish

LAKE CHARLES — Make it two years in a row that Franklin boys basketball is going to state.

The Hornets upset No. 3 Oakdale to get to the semifinals, and they’ve done it again by knocking off second seeded Ringgold.

Seniors Jay Shaun Johnson and J’Kylon Ceasar combined for 37 as the Hornets edged the Redskins, 63-61.

This victory means more to the team than just getting to right there wrongs from last season.

It’s a prideful moment for the city of Franklin and all of St. Mary Parish.

The Hornets get a chance to avenge last year’s loss in the Division IV Non-Select title game as they’ll play Lakeview on Friday, March 8 at 4:00 p.m.

