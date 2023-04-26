Westgate sprinters, Porter and Boutte, sign with Louisiana track and field

WESTGATE — Louisiana track and field adding some speed to next year's roster.

Westgate's Amare Porter and Mehki Boutte signed their name on the dotted line today to compete at the next level for the Cajuns.

Both Porter and Boutte compete in the faster races, like the 100m and 200m races, and say they're excited for their next chapters.

"I really was nervous, but at the end of the day, I'm happy to be there and reach that level of success in front of everybody and have everybody around me", says Boutte.

"It was good. I didn't expect to be here, to be honest", says Porter. "From last year to this year, it was just a big transition from not running to running so it was just a good moment to enjoy with my friends and family."

Note: The graphics for Porter and Boutte are switched. Boutte is speaking FIRST, Porter is speaking SECOND.

