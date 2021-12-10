Westgate prepared for first-time championship appearance against Warren Easton

NEW IBERIA — The #5 Westgate Tigers are knocking on the door of history and tomorrow they hope to knock it down.

For the first time in program history, they'll compete in the class 4A state championship against #3 Warren Easton.

With only two losses on the season, their road to the Dome was not an easy task.

The battle-tested Tigers have consistently proven themselves throughout the season averaging over 32 points. On the other hand, the defense hasn't allowed anymore than 32 points from any opponent this year. That game was in the playoffs against Northwood-Shreveport.

But it's not all about the stats that got them this far.

The hard work and belief from months ago would be the driving force to this moment.

"It's all about believing things and preaching things into existence," says head coach Ryan Antoine. "If we're going to make plays we have to be ready for them, we have to prepare for that."

"In December, we were all talking about going to state and winning state," says defensive back Jamartae Lavine. "We finally get our chance to get there and get our chance to win it all."

