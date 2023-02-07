WCA Lafayette Opens New Gym With Win on Senior Night

BOYS BASKETBALL
WCA Lafayette 49, Covenant Christian 28
Fairview 62, Mamou 59
Hathaway 90, Plainview 78
Iota 71, Pine Prairie 38
New Iberia Catholic 42, Teurlings Catholic 32
Northwest 81, Church Point 49
Ville Platte 77, Port Barre 33
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Acadiana Renaissance Charter 36, Loreauville 32
Capitol 44, Patterson 35
Church Point 46, Northwest 44
Hathaway 82, Plainview 32
Iota 62, Pine Prairie 8
Thrive 38, Berwick 36
Ville Platte 53, Port Barre 25
Washington-Marion 66, Elton 34
