WCA Lafayette Opens New Gym With Win on Senior Night

BOYS BASKETBALL

WCA Lafayette 49, Covenant Christian 28

Fairview 62, Mamou 59

Hathaway 90, Plainview 78

Iota 71, Pine Prairie 38

New Iberia Catholic 42, Teurlings Catholic 32

Northwest 81, Church Point 49

Ville Platte 77, Port Barre 33

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Acadiana Renaissance Charter 36, Loreauville 32

Capitol 44, Patterson 35

Church Point 46, Northwest 44

Hathaway 82, Plainview 32

Iota 62, Pine Prairie 8

Thrive 38, Berwick 36

Ville Platte 53, Port Barre 25

Washington-Marion 66, Elton 34

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel