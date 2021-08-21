WCA Lafayette hosts first football game in school history

BROUSSARD —

Westminster Christian Academy (Lafayette) finally got a taste of Friday Night Lights.

History was made for the Chargers as they hosted their first ever football game. The Chargers hosted John Paul the Great in their first contest and things were a bit unique. WCA plays under the Association of Christian Educators of Louisiana (ACEL) where there are only eight players per team on the field.

Nonetheless, the team is looking forward to having a great first season.

