Three LCA track runners sign to run in college

Three Lafayette Christian senior track runners signed to their own respective colleges on Friday, May 20.

Kaitlyn Washington will join Northwestern to run track and play volleyball. Micah Miller and Kaylie Anderson will travel to Hammond to become of the Southeastern track team.

