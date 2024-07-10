Super 16: Vermilion Catholic QB Jonathan Dartez

When you mention Vermilion Catholic, Jonathan Dartez has to be in that same sentence.

“His numbers are what they are but what he means to this team is far above that,” Vermilion Catholic head coach Broc Prejean said.

His stats are box office – more than 8,500 career yards, 111 touchdowns, multiple All-State, All-Parish, All-Metro, and All-District honors.

Just like the Eagles’ mascot, Dartez always rises to the top, and it’s fitting that he wears the number one to prove it.

“It’s kind of like a separator,” Dartez said. “I always say to be number one, you have to be different. That’s why it’s an odd number.”

Dartez has been a starter since his freshman year and that commanding mentality runs in his blood.

Dartez followed his brother’s, Saul, footsteps and by watching the former VC receiver, Jonathan learned to embrace a chief mentality.

“He really just made me a better person all around,” Dartez said. “He helped me pick the right friends and helped me not go off the road.”

Listed at 5-foot-8 and weighing 165 pounds, Dartez’s stature may not scream that he’s the captain. But he’s found a way for his voice to direct the team.

“I’ve always got to be louder than everyone else,” Dartez said. “I’m going to be the one to calm everyone down and put them in position to be successful.”

“The only person that doesn’t know that Jon Jon is 6-foot-2 and 215 is him,” Prejean said. “He plays that way. Over the years watching him grow, it’s been a beautiful thing.”

As Dartez enters his final season, he aims to be his own boss in business. The skills he used in his football career will be his model for success.

“You’re not going to want to get up everyday and go to work,” Dartez said. “That’s the same with a job but if I don’t go to work I’m going to get fired. That’s the same with football. If I don’t show up, my starting job will be gone.”

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel