Super 16: Teurlings K Charlie Mader

Charlie Mader never played football until his sophomore year.

The Teurlings Rebels tried him out two weeks before the season, and he nailed the opportunity.

“I’m not going to lie, I was really nervous,” Mader recalled. “I came out on the practice field and kicked it a bunch. They were like, ‘Dude, you can kick it far.’”

Dane Charpentier, head coach of the Teurlings football team, admitted, “I probably know just as little about soccer as anybody, but I can watch him play and understand that he’s special.”

Since joining the football team, Mader has honed his placekicking skills, showing marked improvement over the years. Last season, he made a 43-yard field goal against Lafayette Christian.

“That was a cool moment because I kick those in practice a lot but in game, that’s like kicking a 60-yarder in practice,” Mader said.

The senior isn't just experienced at making chip shots. On the pitch, he scored 42 goals last season, breaking the school record and earning All-Metro MVP honors. This year, he’s setting his sights even higher, aiming to become the Gatorade Player of the Year and help both Rebel teams win championships.

“I’m going to break the scoring record this year,” Mader said. “I broke the school record, but now I have to break the state record.”

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel