Super 16: Rayne's Dylan Judice

Rayne's Dylan Judice doesn't lead by his words, but his actions.

"You know he's a very coach-able kid. He's got that real competitive side. He's a soft spoken kid. He's not going to come out here and hoorah a whole bunch. But when the lights come on, he wants to win and you can tell."

Judice has been the starting quarterback with the Wolves since his sophomore year. But it was 2022, when he started to stand out from the crowd. He threw for over 2,100 yards, 22 touchdowns and was named to the All-Acadia Parish first team.

"I think my sophomore year, I struggled with the playbook. Then my junior year, they had some kids who struggled. So I kinda helped them and then I learned." Now he recognizes a bunch of that stuff. He recognizes coverage a lot better than he did back then. He knows where the windows are.

For Judice, a big part of the football formula is family. His father, Randy Judice, has been coaching Dylan since he was a kid. Currently, he's Rayne's defensive coordinator, where the two compete against each other in practice.

"It's fun at practice because I get to mess with him a lot, because he's on the defensive side. I mostly just talk trash a lot. Almost every day."

"We talk back and forth all day at practice. Who's going to get the best of who that day. It's a fun little rivalry."

Meanwhile, Dylan's little brother, Austin, is a sophomore wide receiver with the Wolves. The siblings now will have a chance to put their backyard chemistry on display.

"Just going in the yard. Working on routes and everything. I know when he's going to cut and do all his stuff."

Chasing trophies are important, but for the Judices, making lasting memories will be their true title this season.

"I cherish them a lot. Every single day. Every day after it happens, before it happens, I always think about it and I cherish them." "With our family, it's always been faith, then family and then football is kind of a distant third. I don't get to coach him at practice, I'm not really around him. But, on Friday nights, I have a front row seat. So it's been very enjoyable for me."

