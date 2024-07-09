Super 16: Iota QB Peyton Renfro

IOTA — Football is loud, chaotic, and exciting while golfing is the exact opposite. Iota quarterback Peyton Renfro has managed to master them both.

“It helps me to just stay composed and control my emotions,” Renfro said.

Renfro’s composure is his greatest asset. It’s a skill gained from teeing off on the green and even though it’s just a hobby, it’s given him laser-like focus on the gridiron.

Renfro enters year three as a starter for the Bulldogs and at this point in his career, he’s balanced the art of gunslinging.

“He’s a quiet leader, and that’s usually your deadliest leader," Iota head coach Ray Aucoin said. "There’s no doubt that we trust him with the ball in his hand.”

“I’m very confident," Renfro said. "It’s going to be my third year, and I have people I’ve been playing with my whole life.”

His junior campaign is where he eased into another level. He threw for 2,407 yards, 31 touchdowns, and led the Bulldogs' offense to averaging nearly 40 points a game—which is the most explosive Iota offense since he’s been the starter.

“We’ve had good running backs and offensive lines in the last few years," Renfro said. "Being able to do both, it’s been a big change for the offense.”

Renfro helped moderate Iota to winning the Gridiron Football Tri-Parish 7-on-7 Tournament in June and as he enters his final year of high school ball, the new challenge will be keeping everyone on one accord.

“We just want him to keep leading this team," Aucoin said. "We look for him to leave this team better than it was when he took over.”

“We’ve traditionally been a run team," Renfro said. "That’s changed in the last couple of years. I hope we can leave it how it’s been.”

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel