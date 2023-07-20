Super 16: Erath QB Lynkon Romero and WR Christian Pillette

You can't talk about Erath football without mentioning Lynkon Romero and Christian Pillette.

The quarterback-receiver tandem have played together since middle school and will be four-year starters for the Bobcats come this fall.

"We see each other on the field and know exactly what each other is thinking,” Romero said. “We just have to look at each other and we know."

"We just know how to work together and know how to problem solve,” Pillette said. “That's all it comes to in the game whenever we need it."

Romero is a dual-threat QB that threw for 1,653 yards last season and rushed for 12 touchdowns.

Meanwhile, Pillette hauled in more than 843 yards and eight receiving scores.

Together, the duo produced 2,130 yards of total offense, 28 scores, and both earned All-Parish honors.

Their connection on Friday nights is electric because of their bond.

"We're best friends off the field,” Pillette said. “Whatever we do, we make sure we're on track with everything. We do everything together. That's my boy."

Pillette originally played quarterback for the Bobcats but saw the potential to create magic with Romero and decided to switch to wide receiver as a freshman.

The two have exploded on the field from their play but also are students of the game in the film room.

"Sometimes I'll be watching the Bills game and I'll see a clip of Josh Allen throwing to Stephon Diggs and I'll send it to P and say that's nice,” Romero said. “We try to implement that into our game."

"Those guys want to be good,” Erath head coach Eric LeBlanc said. “We see it every day when they show up to work. They go back home, and they still do it. They get better even if they can't get the physical reps, and it shows on the field."



Romero and Pillette have 10 guaranteed games left with each other in high school and plan to make the most of their time together while trying to make a historic run with the Bobcats.



"I can't take it for granted,” Pillette said. “It's been amazing. I'm so happy that I came. We just work."



"We're the oldest ones here,” Romero said. “It clicked in like the first weeks of the summer. It's our last year together. We have to make it count and go all out this year."

