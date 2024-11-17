STM Volleyball wins 4th straight state title

LAFAYETTE — St. Thomas More continued its dominance in volleyball, capturing its fourth consecutive state championship in Division II by beating Ben Franklin in straight sets.

The Cougars, who finished the regular season with a 32-3 record, stormed through the playoffs without dropping a single set. The flawless postseason run solidified their status as a powerhouse in the division.

“I'm super excited for our team, parents, and community,” head coach Jess Burke said after the game. "We played lights out."

