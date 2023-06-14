STM tops Louisiana for most state titles in a year

LAFAYETTE — "It's been a year to remember for St. Thomas More athletics, a school with a lot of proven success over the years, they kept their foot on the gas in the 2022-23 season.

"I like to call it the standard and we've worked hard to set that standard", says athletic director Kim Broussard.

The Cougars would take home the gold in five sports -- volleyball, football, girls and boys soccer, and softball.

"We get the most out of our athletes by working hard and that's attributed to the coaches."

STM led the state for most championships in a school year, and adding to their collection, they now have 99 in school history.

For football head coach Jim Hightower, who won his third championship in four years, he says the teamwork is evident across the board.

"The other sports do a great job, the coaches do a great job in preparing them", says Hightower. "The expectations are high but the effort is there to make it happen."

And as programs prepare for their new seasons ahead, the road to success continues at East Farrel Road.

"It's important that I emphasize the off-season, like now in the summertime", says Broussard. "This is when St. Thomas More athletics, the brand, is really made in the summertime. People show up and watch a football game or maybe a volleyball game and they see the product on the court and they think it just starts in August but it starts in June really with all our athletic programs."

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel