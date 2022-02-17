STM Lady Cougars win fifth straight state title

HAMMOND — The St. Thomas More girls soccer team won the Division II State Championship against Lakeshore, 4-2, on Wednesday, Feb. 16.

This title makes it five consecutive trophies hoisted by the Lady Cougars program.

KATC

"It's incredible," Lady Gougars head coach Daniel Underwood said. "It speaks volumes about the program that we have at St. Thomas More. We don't just play to one certain level, but we actually raise the level each year. It's incredible."

Mary Anslie Alack, Jaden Mallory, Raegan Latiolais, and Brooklyn Arceneaux all scored goals for the Lady Cougars in the title game.

"It's the greatest feeling in the world," Latiolais said. "We kept our head in the game, knew what we wanted, and we got it."

KATC

STM finishes the 2021-2022 season with an overall record of 26-2-1.

