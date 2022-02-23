STM Girls Hoops Advances To Div. 2 Title Game with 49-28 victory over Vandebilt

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
LHSAA Playoffs - Select
Semifinals
Division II
St. Thomas More 49, Vandebilt Catholic 28
Division III
5. St. Thomas Aquinas vs. 1. Lafayette Christian - Wednesday, 2 pm (Alario Center)
LHSAA Playoffs - Non Select
Regional Round
Class 1A
North Central 81, Montgomery 51
Class 2A
Lake Arthur 52, Bunkie 36
West St. Mary 37, St. Helena Academy 20
Class 3A
Iota 75, Loranger 43
Jennings 62, Carroll 34
Mansfield 46, Northwest 35
Madison Prep 52, Crowley 41
Class 4A
Carencro 68, Belle Chasse 60
Easton 63, RHS 44
Huntington 59, North Vermilion 35
Northside 57, Salmen 45
South Lafourche 44, Opelousas 41
Class 5A
Lafayette 88, Denham Springs 26
Class B
Hathaway 93, JS Clark Leadership Academy 43
Holden 68, Lacassine 48
------------------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.
To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.
Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers