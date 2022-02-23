STM Girls Hoops Advances To Div. 2 Title Game with 49-28 victory over Vandebilt

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

LHSAA Playoffs - Select

Semifinals

Division II

St. Thomas More 49, Vandebilt Catholic 28

Division III

5. St. Thomas Aquinas vs. 1. Lafayette Christian - Wednesday, 2 pm (Alario Center)

LHSAA Playoffs - Non Select

Regional Round

Class 1A

North Central 81, Montgomery 51

Class 2A

Lake Arthur 52, Bunkie 36

West St. Mary 37, St. Helena Academy 20

Class 3A

Iota 75, Loranger 43

Jennings 62, Carroll 34

Mansfield 46, Northwest 35

Madison Prep 52, Crowley 41

Class 4A

Carencro 68, Belle Chasse 60

Easton 63, RHS 44

Huntington 59, North Vermilion 35

Northside 57, Salmen 45

South Lafourche 44, Opelousas 41

Class 5A

Lafayette 88, Denham Springs 26

Class B

Hathaway 93, JS Clark Leadership Academy 43

Holden 68, Lacassine 48

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel