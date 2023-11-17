Southside's Andrew Angelle recognized for Southside's highest honor

YOUNGSVILLE — Under the Friday night lights, to the sweet sounds of fly balls... Andrew Angelle can do it all.

"The thing that I think Andrew does so well is he handles both aspects of being a student athlete separately and well", says head football coach, Josh Fontenot.

The ideal example of "student athlete", Angelle knows his school books like he knows his playbook.

" For me, he's never mixed. He's an extremely responsible young man to be able to do both of them very well."

This season, Angelle has 9 total touchdowns, rallying nearly 1,000 all yards but his best records are in the classroom as a 4.0 student. Not to mention, he's a member of Key club, Beta club and Fellowship of Christian Athletes.

But now he adds the highest school honor to his established stat line.

"It's a lot more in the classroom. It's a lot more leadership. It's a lot more activity within your school, within the teachers and within the other students", says Angelle.

Angelle was named Southside's Student of the Year, a recognition where he allowed his work to do all of the talking.

"It's not necessarily me being the quarterback. I strive to to really excel in the classroom. I try to excel over my peers and to be a great friend, a great student and a great athlete as well."

Angelle yearns for success. He says earning the award was a goal he planned for years ago.

"It's been my mindset ever since I was a kid. I've grown up just wanting to be the best I could ever be and most of the time, you don't get recognition for that. It's something that you get a goal within yourself and you feel the comfort of knowing that you achieved what you wanted to achieve

And the work's not finished as the Sharks are still alive in the playoffs. He looks to lead Southside to their first ever state title.

"Whenever you play a complete game as a team, its hard to stop. I think keeping the standard high and being the leader to keep that team together is something I really waned to do and be and I'm glad I've been able to do that so far this year and I'm excited to be able to continue to do it in this year's playoffs."

