Senior Spotlight: St. Thomas More's A.C. Froehlich

LAFAYETTE — "Just a true competitor and she brings that competitive spirit to everyone naturally."

St. Thomas More's AC Froehlich knows what it means to be a champion.

In her career with the Cougars, she's led STM to back-to-back titles while hoisting the Most Outstanding Player award last weekend. Head coach Jessica Burke says her MVP attitude shines just as bright as her plaque.

"I don't even know if he she understands the impact that she has on our program", says Burke. "She's a kid who comes in and just wants to win, isn't afraid to fight to win and isn't afraid to show that she's bothered that she didn't win."

Froehlich raised the bar early this season, netting over 1,000 kills and 1,000 digs, all while impressing college programs like LSU, who she signed with last Wednesday.

Her volleyball I.Q. and play is what was desired from film, but Froehlich believes her passion and hard work will be on full display as well.

"I don't know if it says more about my talent, much less my ability to work hard and my will to work hard", says Froehlich. "I just love the sport of volleyball and I'll play until I can't anymore."

Playing volleyball at a young age, Froehlich had all the tools in her toolbox, it just took time learning how to use them. After tightening a few loose screws and laying the cement, she now leaves behind a foundation of what's to come from the program.

"When she came in as a freshman, I described her as scrawny and awkward because that's what she was. She would hit the ball like she was on an ornament, or cock her head and hit sideways. You could tell even then she would be instrumental at making this program good as what it once was, again."

"Honestly, I hope they remember me as someone who's kind to everyone. A very hard worker and very competitive-natured person."

