SENIOR SPOTLIGHT: Loreauville's Calep and Collin Jacob

LOUREAUVILLE — Lining up with your teammates and going to battle for four quarters, you tend to gain a special bond with each other. But nothing is more special than sharing that bond with your blood.

"I'm sure there's a lot of things that a lot of us don't see," says Loreaville head coach Terry Martin. "Things we don't understand like the way they communicate and certain things they tell each other. Again. they've been been together for a long time."

From a very young age, Loreauville's Calep and Collin Jacob have been inseparable.

"From little league to flag football, me and my brother been going at it since birth basically, says receiver Collin Jacob. "We had a football coming out the womb."

Calep leads the offense at quarterback and his top option is Collin at receiver. The Twin Terrors both star in the defensive backfield where they're almost spitting images of each other, in the game.

"It's a blessing to play with him. Almost someone exactly like me," says quarterback Calep Jacob.

The Jacob twins have not only led Loreauville to an undefeated season so far but when they're not producing on the field, they're performing on social media.

"It started during the pandemic. It was something to do," Collin explains. "Everyone was telling me to make a Tik Tok. Make a twins' page. When we're in a happy mood, we'll set the camera up and make a Tik Tok. We're going to take a couple of tries and fuss at each other but we'll get it right though."

Collin and Calep have been two of the faces of Loreauville's resurgence in football. The Tigers have reached the quarterfinals the last two seasons and are currently ranked third in 2-A.

The Jacob twins hope their final act includes a championship but no matter the result, their effort will remain the same.

"While we're here, we're just trying to give it our all. 100 percent. Every play, every down because you don't know when it could be your last. Football is life to us."

