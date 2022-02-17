Sacred Heart advances in Division IV; Southside beats Barbe

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
LHSAA Playoffs—Bi-District
Class 3A
Jennings 59, Union Parish 36
Class 4A
Opelousas 52, McMain 30
LHSAA Playoffs—Regional
Division II
St. Thomas More 80, Sacred Heart 20
Vandebilt Catholic 68, Teurlings Catholic 33
Division III
Holy Savior Menard 45, Ascension Episcopal 14
St. Charles Catholic 44, New Iberia Catholic 30
Division IV
Central Catholic 62, Central Private 37
Highland Baptist 65, St. Mary's 27
Sacred Heart 41, Vermilion Catholic 27
St. John 56, Westminster Christian 31
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
Southside 80, Barbe 74
Franklin 79, Centerville 34
New Iberia 59, Acadiana 42
Sam Houston 49, Comeaux 42
West St. Mary 79, Delcambre 25
Episcopal of Acadiana 52, Teurlings Catholic 46
