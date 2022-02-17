Sacred Heart advances in Division IV; Southside beats Barbe

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

LHSAA Playoffs—Bi-District

Class 3A

Jennings 59, Union Parish 36

Class 4A

Opelousas 52, McMain 30

LHSAA Playoffs—Regional

Division II

St. Thomas More 80, Sacred Heart 20

Vandebilt Catholic 68, Teurlings Catholic 33

Division III

Holy Savior Menard 45, Ascension Episcopal 14

St. Charles Catholic 44, New Iberia Catholic 30

Division IV

Central Catholic 62, Central Private 37

Highland Baptist 65, St. Mary's 27

Sacred Heart 41, Vermilion Catholic 27

St. John 56, Westminster Christian 31

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Southside 80, Barbe 74

Franklin 79, Centerville 34

New Iberia 59, Acadiana 42

Sam Houston 49, Comeaux 42

West St. Mary 79, Delcambre 25

Episcopal of Acadiana 52, Teurlings Catholic 46

