Rayne's Joseph Emilien's channels lost loved ones into season success

RAYNE — "It just drives me to be more great. Just to keep it all out there on the field. All of my anger, all of my pain... it just makes me want to play better for them."

Adversity struck Joseph Emilien at a young age.

The Rayne high running back learned early what losing a loved one felt like.

Emilien was just five years old when his father, Joseph, was killed due to gun violence. Not really understanding that dad was "gone," he still remembers the memories of spending time together.

"He used to have a Playstation 3. That's when the Playstation used to be very popular back in the day and we used to play 2K on it. I didn't know what I was doing but just shooting the ball anywhere. Half court, down the court.. just shooting it."

3 years had passed, and a new man filled the father role, his now step-dad Joseph Clark. Not only do they share the same first name, but the same passion for the game.

"He stepped in when I was 8 years old and he taught me the game of football and the recruitment process because he went through it. He played at Washburn University to play football as a defensive back. Every time we go around the house, we always stiff arm each other so that makes me do that on the field and be more aggressive."

More time has passed, the year is now 2015 as Emilien's family was excited about adding a new member to their roster, his baby sister Asia. But as Emilien was just maturing into his new "big brother role," his time was cut short 6 weeks later.

"I had a baseball tournament that day. I get a call in the morning when I wake up and it just hits you (me). She's really gone."

Asia died from sudden infant death syndrome, also known as SIDS. An illness that to this day, where the cause is still unknown.

"So we rushed over to the hospital to see her one last time and that just really broke my heart because by that time I really understood what death was."

Growing up quickly is nothing to new Emilien. He's been doing it his whole life. Now in his senior season with the Wolves, he's the team leader in touchdowns with 21 scores and over 1,000 rushing yards.

"He's an explosive player," says head coach Kaine Guidry. "Anytime he touches the ball, he can score. He's got good speed, he's got good vision. and he's really the ideal back that you would want for this offense."

Emilien says although the job isn't finished, his success is dedicated to his two angels above.

"Every time I get into the endzone, either the left side or the right side, it's always a good feeling. I know when I score, it makes them happy and I know they're watching down."

