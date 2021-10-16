Post-game interview with LCA head coach Trev Faulk

CROWLEY — "I tell this to our kids every week, it's a big game because it's the only one we get to play this week, says Lafayette Christian head coach Trev Faulk. "So, we gave Notre Dame all of our attention and our kids really performed at a high level tonight."

The Knights were in a defensive battle with the Pios being tied in the first quarter with only 3 points. The second quarter was a different story as they went on to score 21 unanswered points before going into halftime leading 24-3.

LCA went on to defeat Notre Dame 27-10.

