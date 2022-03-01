North Central girls hoops head to Class 1A Championship Game

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
LHSAA Playoffs
State Semifinal (Hammond)
Class 1A
North Central 60, White Castle 57
Class 2A
Amite vs Lake Arthur (3/2; 5:00 p.m.)
Class 5A
Parkway vs Lafayette (3/3; 5:00 p.m.)
LHSAA Playoffs
State Quarterfinal
Class 1A
North Central 51, Grand Lake 40
Class 2A
Amite 82, West St. Mary 35
Lake Arthur 62, Avoyelles Charter 53
Class 3A
Brusly 53, Iota 46
Madison Prep 65, Jennings 58
Class 4A
Bastrop 57, Carencro 46
Easton 57, Northside 38
Class 5A
Lafayette 65, Southwood 42
LHSAA State Championship
Division II
St. Louis 64, St. Thomas More 47
Division III
Lafayette Christian 63, Episcopal 36
(LCA Lady Knights have won back to back state titles and 5 of the last 6)
