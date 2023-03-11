North Central caps off season as back to back state champions, defeating Franklin 59-55

LAKE CHARLES — No. 4 North Central is crowned as back to back state champions after a thrilling victory over No. 3 Franklin.

"This morning I woke up and told my teammates, we're not losing", says De'vion Lavergne. "We're winning by any means and if that means I have to sacrifice my body for us to win, then that's what it was." Lavergne was awarded the Most Outstanding Player award.

"It doesn't matter what seed we got, if we have a playoff seed in the tournament... you better get ready", says head coach Basil Brown. Brown now has two titles as head coach with the Hurricanes.

