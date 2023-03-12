New Iberia falls in state title game to Ponchatoula



The New Iberia boys' basketball team fell to Ponchatoula, 63-48, in the Division I Non-Select state championship game.

"I have to give credit to Ponchatoula," New Iberia head coach Chad Pourciau said. "They're an outstanding basketball team. They deserve all the credit. They thoroughly outcoached me today. They were ready and prepared. We weren't, and that ultimately falls on me."

This was the Yellowjackets' (30-4) first appearance in a title game. Senior Wayne Randall-Bashay finished with 18 points in the loss.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel