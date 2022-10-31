LHSAA unveils high school volleyball playoff brackets

The LHSAA Volleyball State Tournament will be hosted in Lafayette. The quarterfinals, semifinals, and championships will take place November 10th - 12th at the Cajundome. For the full bracket, click the link in each division.

Bi-District Round

Division I

21 New Iberia

12 Southside

31 Lafayette

2 Mt. Carmel

Division II

32 Plaquemine

1 St. Thomas More

24 Edna Kar

9 Beau Chene

25 Eleanor McMain

8 Comeaux

28 David Thibodaux

5 Belle Chase

21 South Terrebone

12 Breaux Bridge

23 North Vermilion

10 McDonogh #35

31 Ouachita Parish

2 Teurlings Catholic

Division III

32 St. Martinville

1 Dunham

17 Eunice

16 Patrick Taylor - Science/Tech.

20 Ursuline Academy

13 Rayne

29 Cecilia

4 Haynes Academy

22 Cabrini

11 Iota

27 Leesville

6 Lafayette Christian

26 Church Point

7 University Lab

23 Morgan City

10 Catholic - N.I.

Division IV

24 Delcambre

9 Loyola Prep

28 Doyle

5 Notre Dame

21 North Caddo

12 Patterson

19 Acadiana Renaissance

14 Many

26 West St. Mary

7 Northlake Christian

Division V

17 Hanson Memorial

16 Houma Christian

25 Centerville

8 Central Private

28 St. Mary's Academy

5 Episcopal of Acadiana

20 St. John

13 Northside Christian

29 False River

4 Ascension Episcopal

20 M.L. King Charter

3 Central Catholic

19 Family Christian

14 St. Edmund

22 Southern Lab

11 Sacred Heart - Grand Coteau

23 Highland Baptist

10 St. Martin's Episcopal

31 First Baptist Christian

2 Westminster Christian

*Bottom Team is the Home Team

------------------------------------------------------------

