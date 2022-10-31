LHSAA unveils high school volleyball playoff brackets

The LHSAA Volleyball State Tournament will be hosted in Lafayette. The quarterfinals, semifinals, and championships will take place November 10th - 12th at the Cajundome. For the full bracket, click the link in each division.
Bi-District Round
21 New Iberia
12 Southside
31 Lafayette
2 Mt. Carmel
32 Plaquemine
1 St. Thomas More
24 Edna Kar
9 Beau Chene
25 Eleanor McMain
8 Comeaux
28 David Thibodaux
5 Belle Chase
21 South Terrebone
12 Breaux Bridge
23 North Vermilion
10 McDonogh #35
31 Ouachita Parish
2 Teurlings Catholic
32 St. Martinville
1 Dunham
17 Eunice
16 Patrick Taylor - Science/Tech.
20 Ursuline Academy
13 Rayne
29 Cecilia
4 Haynes Academy
22 Cabrini
11 Iota
27 Leesville
6 Lafayette Christian
26 Church Point
7 University Lab
23 Morgan City
10 Catholic - N.I.
24 Delcambre
9 Loyola Prep
28 Doyle
5 Notre Dame
21 North Caddo
12 Patterson
19 Acadiana Renaissance
14 Many
26 West St. Mary
7 Northlake Christian
17 Hanson Memorial
16 Houma Christian
25 Centerville
8 Central Private
28 St. Mary's Academy
5 Episcopal of Acadiana
20 St. John
13 Northside Christian
29 False River
4 Ascension Episcopal
20 M.L. King Charter
3 Central Catholic
19 Family Christian
14 St. Edmund
22 Southern Lab
11 Sacred Heart - Grand Coteau
23 Highland Baptist
10 St. Martin's Episcopal
31 First Baptist Christian
2 Westminster Christian
*Bottom Team is the Home Team
------------------------------------------------------------
