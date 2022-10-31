Watch Now
SportsHigh School Sports

Actions

LHSAA unveils high school volleyball playoff brackets

St. Thomas More sits as the lone No. 1 seed of all the Acadiana area teams
Southside VB.jpg
KATC
Southside VB.jpg
Posted at 4:46 PM, Oct 31, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-31 17:54:40-04

The LHSAA Volleyball State Tournament will be hosted in Lafayette. The quarterfinals, semifinals, and championships will take place November 10th - 12th at the Cajundome. For the full bracket, click the link in each division.

Bi-District Round

Division I

21 New Iberia
12 Southside

31 Lafayette
2 Mt. Carmel

Division II

32 Plaquemine
1 St. Thomas More

24 Edna Kar
9 Beau Chene

25 Eleanor McMain
8 Comeaux

28 David Thibodaux
5 Belle Chase

21 South Terrebone
12 Breaux Bridge

23 North Vermilion
10 McDonogh #35

31 Ouachita Parish
2 Teurlings Catholic

Division III

32 St. Martinville
1 Dunham

17 Eunice
16 Patrick Taylor - Science/Tech.

20 Ursuline Academy
13 Rayne

29 Cecilia
4 Haynes Academy

22 Cabrini
11 Iota

27 Leesville
6 Lafayette Christian

26 Church Point
7 University Lab

23 Morgan City
10 Catholic - N.I.

Division IV

24 Delcambre
9 Loyola Prep

28 Doyle
5 Notre Dame

21 North Caddo
12 Patterson

19 Acadiana Renaissance
14 Many

26 West St. Mary
7 Northlake Christian

Division V

17 Hanson Memorial
16 Houma Christian

25 Centerville
8 Central Private

28 St. Mary's Academy
5 Episcopal of Acadiana

20 St. John
13 Northside Christian

29 False River
4 Ascension Episcopal

20 M.L. King Charter
3 Central Catholic

19 Family Christian
14 St. Edmund

22 Southern Lab
11 Sacred Heart - Grand Coteau

23 Highland Baptist
10 St. Martin's Episcopal

31 First Baptist Christian
2 Westminster Christian

*Bottom Team is the Home Team
------------------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Download our free app for Apple, Android, Roku and Amazon devices.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Alexa's Daily Flash Briefing

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.