LHSAA releases high school volleyball playoffs bracket

The LHSAA Volleyball State Tournament will be hosted in Lafayette. The quarterfinals, semifinals and championships will take place November 11th-13th at the Cajundome
Bi-District Round
Division I
Wednesday - 5 PM
28 Chalmette
5 Southside
Wednesday - 6 PM
19 Comeaux
14 Sulphur
22 Baton Rouge
11 Acadiana
Tuesday - 5 PM
18 Hahnville
15 Lafayette
Wednesday - 5 PM
31 New iberia
2 St. Joseph's
Division II
32 McKinley
1 St. Thomas More
17 Cecilia
16 GW Carver
28 Breaux Bridge
5 Belle Chasse
Thursday - 6 PM (@Northside)
31 Edna Karr
2 Teurlings
Division III
32 David Thibodaux
1 Archbishop Hannan
Tuesday - 5:30 PM
24 Lusher
9 Morgan City
Tuesday - 5 PM
28 Livonia
5 Iota
Wednesday - 5 PM
21 St. Martinville
12 West Feliciana
22 Eunice
11 Haynes Academy
Tuesday - 6 PM
27 North Vermilion
6 Rayne
Wednesday - 5:30 PM
23 Crowley
10 Berwick
18 Pearl River
15 Church Point
Division IV
32 Pine
1 Ascension Episcopal
17 McDonough 35
16 Patterson
25 Franklin
8 Sacred Heart - New Orleans
29 Port Allen
5 Lafayette Christian
22 West St. Mary
11 Pope John Paul II
Wednesday - 5 PM
27 Sarah T. Reed
6 Catholic of New Iberia
Tuesday - 5 PM
18 Delcambre
15 Loyola Prep
Tuesday - 5 PM
31 De La Salle
2 Notre Dame
Division V
25 False River
8 Highland Baptist
Wednesday - 4:30 PM
20 Centerville
13 Riverside
Wednesday - 5 PM
30 Evangel
3 ESA
Wednesday - 6 PM
22 St. Edmund
11 Central Private
Wednesday - 5 PM
27 Ecole Classique
6 Central Catholic
Wednesday - 5 PM
26 First Baptist
7 Sacred Heart - Grand Coteau
Tuesday - 5:30 PM
23 Hanson Memorial
10 Northlake Christian
Tuesday - 5:30 PM
31 Covenant Christian
2 Westminster
*Bottom Team is Home Team
