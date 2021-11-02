LHSAA releases high school volleyball playoffs bracket

The LHSAA Volleyball State Tournament will be hosted in Lafayette. The quarterfinals, semifinals and championships will take place November 11th-13th at the Cajundome

Bi-District Round

Division I

Wednesday - 5 PM

28 Chalmette

5 Southside

Wednesday - 6 PM

19 Comeaux

14 Sulphur

22 Baton Rouge

11 Acadiana

Tuesday - 5 PM

18 Hahnville

15 Lafayette

Wednesday - 5 PM

31 New iberia

2 St. Joseph's

Division II

32 McKinley

1 St. Thomas More

17 Cecilia

16 GW Carver

28 Breaux Bridge

5 Belle Chasse

Thursday - 6 PM (@Northside)

31 Edna Karr

2 Teurlings

Division III

32 David Thibodaux

1 Archbishop Hannan

Tuesday - 5:30 PM

24 Lusher

9 Morgan City

Tuesday - 5 PM

28 Livonia

5 Iota

Wednesday - 5 PM

21 St. Martinville

12 West Feliciana

22 Eunice

11 Haynes Academy

Tuesday - 6 PM

27 North Vermilion

6 Rayne

Wednesday - 5:30 PM

23 Crowley

10 Berwick

18 Pearl River

15 Church Point

Division IV

32 Pine

1 Ascension Episcopal

17 McDonough 35

16 Patterson

25 Franklin

8 Sacred Heart - New Orleans

29 Port Allen

5 Lafayette Christian

22 West St. Mary

11 Pope John Paul II

Wednesday - 5 PM

27 Sarah T. Reed

6 Catholic of New Iberia

Tuesday - 5 PM

18 Delcambre

15 Loyola Prep

Tuesday - 5 PM

31 De La Salle

2 Notre Dame

Division V

25 False River

8 Highland Baptist

Wednesday - 4:30 PM

20 Centerville

13 Riverside

Wednesday - 5 PM

30 Evangel

3 ESA

Wednesday - 6 PM

22 St. Edmund

11 Central Private

Wednesday - 5 PM

27 Ecole Classique

6 Central Catholic

Wednesday - 5 PM

26 First Baptist

7 Sacred Heart - Grand Coteau

Tuesday - 5:30 PM

23 Hanson Memorial

10 Northlake Christian

Tuesday - 5:30 PM

31 Covenant Christian

2 Westminster

*Bottom Team is Home Team

