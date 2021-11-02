Watch
SportsHigh School Sports

Actions

LHSAA releases high school volleyball playoffs bracket

Acadiana Area First Round Matchups
items.[0].image.alt
KATC
STM Volleyball 2021.jpg
Posted at 12:16 AM, Nov 02, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-02 01:16:44-04

The LHSAA Volleyball State Tournament will be hosted in Lafayette. The quarterfinals, semifinals and championships will take place November 11th-13th at the Cajundome

Bi-District Round
Division I

Wednesday - 5 PM
28 Chalmette
5 Southside

Wednesday - 6 PM
19 Comeaux
14 Sulphur

22 Baton Rouge
11 Acadiana

Tuesday - 5 PM
18 Hahnville
15 Lafayette

Wednesday - 5 PM
31 New iberia
2 St. Joseph's

Division II

32 McKinley
1 St. Thomas More

17 Cecilia
16 GW Carver

28 Breaux Bridge
5 Belle Chasse

Thursday - 6 PM (@Northside)
31 Edna Karr
2 Teurlings

Division III

32 David Thibodaux
1 Archbishop Hannan

Tuesday - 5:30 PM
24 Lusher
9 Morgan City

Tuesday - 5 PM
28 Livonia
5 Iota

Wednesday - 5 PM
21 St. Martinville
12 West Feliciana

22 Eunice
11 Haynes Academy

Tuesday - 6 PM
27 North Vermilion
6 Rayne

Wednesday - 5:30 PM
23 Crowley
10 Berwick

18 Pearl River
15 Church Point

Division IV

32 Pine
1 Ascension Episcopal

17 McDonough 35
16 Patterson

25 Franklin
8 Sacred Heart - New Orleans

29 Port Allen
5 Lafayette Christian

22 West St. Mary
11 Pope John Paul II

Wednesday - 5 PM
27 Sarah T. Reed
6 Catholic of New Iberia

Tuesday - 5 PM
18 Delcambre
15 Loyola Prep

Tuesday - 5 PM
31 De La Salle
2 Notre Dame

Division V

25 False River
8 Highland Baptist

Wednesday - 4:30 PM
20 Centerville
13 Riverside

Wednesday - 5 PM
30 Evangel
3 ESA

Wednesday - 6 PM
22 St. Edmund
11 Central Private

Wednesday - 5 PM
27 Ecole Classique
6 Central Catholic

Wednesday - 5 PM
26 First Baptist
7 Sacred Heart - Grand Coteau

Tuesday - 5:30 PM
23 Hanson Memorial
10 Northlake Christian

Tuesday - 5:30 PM
31 Covenant Christian
2 Westminster

*Bottom Team is Home Team

------------------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Download our free app for Apple, Android, Roku and Amazon devices.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Alexa's Daily Flash Briefing

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.