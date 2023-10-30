LHSAA releases 2023 volleyball playoff brackets

The LHSAA Volleyball State Tournament will be hosted in Lafayette. The quarterfinals, semifinals, and championships will occur November 9th-11th at the Cajundome. Click each Division tab for the complete brackets.
Bi-District Round
19. Central Lafourche
14. Southside
31. Lafayette
2. Mt. Carmel
32. Broadmoor
1. St. Thomas More
25. Salmen
8. Beau Chene
30. Booker T. Washington (New Orleans)
3. Teurlings Catholic
19. North Vermilion
14. Liberty
26. Breaux Bridge
7. Belle Chasse
18. Warren Easton
15. David Thibodaux
24. Jennings
9. Iota
25. Church Point
8. Haynes Academy
21. Cabrini
12. Morgan City
29. Frederick A Douglass
4. Catholic - New Iberia
19. Madison Prep
14. Rayne
26. Eunice
7. Lafayette Christian
18. Patrick Taylor
15. Berwick
31. Cecila
2. E.D. White
17. Port Allen
16. Acadiana Renaissance
25. Port Barre
8. Thomas Jefferson
28. Red River
5. Notre Dame
29. Delcambre
4. Calvary Baptist
22. Patterson
11. Many
17. St. John
16. Highland Baptist
24. Centerville
9. Episcopal Acadiana
21. Christ Episcopal School
12. Northside Christian
29. Slaughter Community
4. Central Catholic
30. Hanson Memorial
3. Ascension Episcopal
22. St. Martin's Episcopal
11. St. Edmund
31. Hamilton Christian
2. Westminster
*The Bottom Team is the Home Team
------------------------------------------------------------
