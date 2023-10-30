LHSAA releases 2023 volleyball playoff brackets

The LHSAA Volleyball State Tournament will be hosted in Lafayette. The quarterfinals, semifinals, and championships will occur November 9th-11th at the Cajundome. Click each Division tab for the complete brackets.

Bi-District Round

Division I

19. Central Lafourche

14. Southside

31. Lafayette

2. Mt. Carmel

Division II

32. Broadmoor

1. St. Thomas More

25. Salmen

8. Beau Chene

30. Booker T. Washington (New Orleans)

3. Teurlings Catholic

19. North Vermilion

14. Liberty

26. Breaux Bridge

7. Belle Chasse

18. Warren Easton

15. David Thibodaux

Division III

24. Jennings

9. Iota

25. Church Point

8. Haynes Academy

21. Cabrini

12. Morgan City

29. Frederick A Douglass

4. Catholic - New Iberia

19. Madison Prep

14. Rayne

26. Eunice

7. Lafayette Christian

18. Patrick Taylor

15. Berwick

31. Cecila

2. E.D. White

Division IV

17. Port Allen

16. Acadiana Renaissance

25. Port Barre

8. Thomas Jefferson

28. Red River

5. Notre Dame

29. Delcambre

4. Calvary Baptist

22. Patterson

11. Many

Division V

17. St. John

16. Highland Baptist

24. Centerville

9. Episcopal Acadiana

21. Christ Episcopal School

12. Northside Christian

29. Slaughter Community

4. Central Catholic

30. Hanson Memorial

3. Ascension Episcopal

22. St. Martin's Episcopal

11. St. Edmund

31. Hamilton Christian

2. Westminster

*The Bottom Team is the Home Team

------------------------------------------------------------

