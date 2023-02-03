LHSAA 2023 soccer playoff brackets

GIRLS SOCCER

Division I

No. 17 New Iberia at No. 16 Hahnville

No. 25 Central Lafourche at No. 8 Lafayette

No. 29 Acadiana at No. 4 C.E. Byrd

No. 23 Benton at No. 10 Southside

Division II

No. 32 Northwood-Shreve at No. 1 St. Thomas More

No. 24 Academy of Our Lake at No. 9 David Thibodaux

No. 30 South Lafourche at No. 3 Teurlings Catholic

No. 19 Beau Chene at No. 14 Ruston

No. 22 North Vermilion at No. 11 Tioga

No. 7 Terrebone 6, No. 26 Comeaux 0

Division III

No. 32 St. Martinville at No. 1 Archbishop Hannan

No. 28 Kaplan at No. 5 E.D. White

No. 29 Morgan City at No. 4 St. Louis Catholic

No. 19 Ursuline at No. 14 Cecilia

No. 7 Vandebilt Catholic 8, No. 26 Erath 0

Division IV

No. 17 Dunham at No. 16 Catholic - New Iberia

No. 24 St. Frederick at No. 9 Episcopal of Acadiana

No. 28 Highland Baptist at No. 5 Covenant Christian

No. 20 Acadiana Renaissance at No. 13 Ouachita Christian

No. 19 Opelousas Catholic at No. 14 Houma Christian

No. 22 Ascension Episcopal at No. 11 Westminster

No. 27 Vermilion Catholic at No. 6 Newman

No. 26 Lafayette Christian at No. 7 St. Thomas Aquinas

BOYS SOCCER

Division I

No. 32 New Iberia at No. 1 Catholic B.R.

No. 19 H.L. Bourgeois at No. 14 Lafayette

No. 18 Acadiana at No. 15 Southside

Division II

No. 24 Beau Chene at No. 9 Caddo Magnet

No. 21 Lakeshore at No. 12 Teurlings

No. 23 Riverdale at No. 10 David Thibodaux

No. 18 South Lafourche at No. 15 North Vermilion

No. 2 St. Thomas More 8, No. 31 North Desoto 0

Division III

No. 17 Erath at No. 16 Cecilia

No. 24 St. Martinville at No. 9 Parkview Baptist

No. 20 Morgan City at No. 13 Kenner Discovery

Division IV

No. 17 Lafayette Christian at No. 16 Catholic N.I.

No. 24 Calvary Baptist at No. 9 Ascension Episcopal

No. 20 Westminster Christian at No. 13 Loyola Prep

No. 30 Fisher at No. 3 Episcopal of Acadiana

No. 22 Vermilion Catholic at No. 11 Pope John Paul II

No. 27 Acadiana Renaissance at No. 6 Grace Christian

