LCA routs St. Thomas Aquinas to reach sixth straight title game

Girls basketball semifinals scores and highlights
Posted at 6:46 PM, Feb 23, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-23 19:46:07-05

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

LHSAA Playoffs - Select
Semifinals

Division II
St. Thomas More 49, Vandebilt Catholic 28

Division III
Lafayette Christian 72, St. Thomas Aquinas 17

LHSAA Playoffs - Non Select
Regional Round

Class 1A
North Central 81, Montgomery 51

Class 2A
Lake Arthur 52, Bunkie 36
West St. Mary 37, St. Helena Academy 20

Class 3A
Iota 75, Loranger 43
Jennings 62, Carroll 34
Mansfield 46, Northwest 35
Madison Prep 52, Crowley 41

Class 4A
Carencro 68, Belle Chasse 60
Easton 63, RHS 44
Huntington 59, North Vermilion 35
Northside 57, Salmen 45
South Lafourche 44, Opelousas 41

Class 5A
Lafayette 88, Denham Springs 26

Class B
Hathaway 93, JS Clark Leadership Academy 43
Holden 68, Lacassine 48

