Lake Arthur Eliminated by Amite 74-44 in Class 2A Semifinals

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

LHSAA Playoffs

State Semifinal (Hammond)

Class 1A

North Central 60, White Castle 57

Class 2A

Amite vs Lake Arthur (3/2; 5:00 p.m.)

Class 5A

Parkway vs Lafayette (3/3; 5:00 p.m.)

LHSAA Playoffs

State Quarterfinal

Class 1A

North Central 51, Grand Lake 40

Class 2A

Amite 82, West St. Mary 35

Lake Arthur 62, Avoyelles Charter 53

Class 3A

Brusly 53, Iota 46

Madison Prep 65, Jennings 58

Class 4A

Bastrop 57, Carencro 46

Easton 57, Northside 38

Class 5A

Lafayette 65, Southwood 42

LHSAA State Championship

Division II

St. Louis 64, St. Thomas More 47

Division III

Lafayette Christian 63, Episcopal 36

(LCA Lady Knights have won back to back state titles and 5 of the last 6)

