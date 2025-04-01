Laila Badger Makes History with Hole-in-One for David Thibodaux

LAFAYETTE — As Women’s History Month comes to a close, one David Thibodaux senior golfer has etched her name into the record books.

Laila Badger, who has only been playing golf for five years, made history during the Acadiana Area High School Golf League Tournament by sinking a hole-in-one on the sixth hole—an accomplishment never before achieved by a Bulldog golfer.

“It definitely takes my head away from all the stress and things that go on during life,” Badger said of her time on the course.

Badger’s passion for golf was sparked by her grandfather, Joseph Walker, who also serves as an assistant coach at David Thibodaux.

“He supports me a lot. I’m thankful for having him here. He’s at every tournament,” Badger said.

Walker expressed his pride in his granddaughter’s dedication to the sport.

“It makes me feel wonderful,” he said. “To know how dedicated she is, and with her being dedicated to this sport, I know what the future holds.”

The future is bright for Badger, who will soon enroll at Xavier University in New Orleans, where she plans to study to become an OB-GYN. While her next chapter awaits, her historic achievement remains a defining moment in her high school golf career.

“I was shocked. I was not expecting it, but it was a happy and exciting feeling,” she said. “Everybody around me—other teams and coaches—were saying it went in. I was like, ‘No.’ But then I kept walking, looked in the hole, and saw it.”

Walker emphasized the significance of her feat.

“That moment was exhilarating for her. I know golfers who have been playing for 15 to 20 years who have never hit a hole-in-one.”

For Badger, the achievement is something she will always cherish.

“It’s definitely a very special moment because I get to end the year on something so great like that,” she said. “I’m definitely grateful to hit a hole-in-one at such a young age.”

