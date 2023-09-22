Lafayette High settled in temporary home playing at Lafayette Christian

LAFAYETTE — 2022 was new territory for Lafayette High.

Upgrades on 3000 W Congress making as much noise on the pavement as the Lions make on the field forcing Lafayette to make Lafayette Christian their temporary home.

"It's definitely adversity but that's life for you", says senior linebacker Dillon Pradier. "You've got to go though adversity everywhere you go and every time you grow up."

Pradier had played at the "Lions Den" for two seasons. He says he quickly learned to adjust but also understood that change was necessary.

"The transition to me has been smooth but it's things you miss out on not having a home field such as more fans come out to the home games but I'm still playing football so everything is all fine for me".

Fast forward to 2023, continued fresh additions, including new head coach Garrett Kreamer.

"It's not too bad. We're making it work and obviously we'd like to play here at our home stadium but we're doing the best we can with what we have right no", says Kreamer. "Just looking at all the positives and it has't been too bad."

"Coach Kreamer teaches everything I believe in. I believe in everything he decides in."

Kreamer's roots are different. Nearly 15 years ago, he played quarterback for Comeaux, a district rival for Lafayette. He says his memories of the Lions Den weren't always so sweet.

"I think I got my first varsity start here in week one and it was a goal line stop. Lafayette stopped us at the 1 and we lost. The Lions won, but it's a memory I'll never forget."

But the Lions are in the bittersweet stage of transition. Making Knight Field a home away from home for the second year, while seeing the light at the end of the tunnel in 2025. And although seniors like Pradier would have moved on, he says he's excited for the freshmen and sophomores of this squad to reap the benefits.

"I thought maybe it would be done by my time but I'm still excited for everyone else. I'm going to be an alum so I'm still going to support anything that Lafayette High does.

