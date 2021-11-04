Lafayette Christian Moving up to Class 4A

Over the last 5 years, Lafayette Christian Academy has become a dominant force across all sports. No matter if in Class 1A or 2A, the Knights have continued to add to their trophy case.

Now, the program is taking a major step up in competition.

LCA announcing Wednesday that they are electing to move up from Class 2A to 4A, beginning next season.

"Really it was always apart of the vision of the school," LCA Head Coach Trev Faulk said. "Apart of Pastor Jay (Miller's) vision of the school. To eventually grow it and be able to compete at the higher levels. I think with some of the success we've been fortunate enough to have across the board in all sports. That possibly sped up the process a little bit."

The Knights are skipping Class 3A, because Division II is a combination of select schools from 4A and 3A.

Lafayette Christian's new district in 4A will be decided early next week. But for Faulk, this move could help with scheduling, revenue and level of competition.

"Iron sharpens iron," Faulk explained. "One of the reasons why we try to schedule the way we schedule, speaking strictly for football, you want to play against some really good teams, some really good competition that prepare you for later on in the season and in the playoffs. Just from a competitive standpoint, you'll have some of those same opportunities moving up in class."

Lafayette Christian is the 3rd school in the Acadiana area that will be changing classes next season. Carencro is going from 4A to 5A, while Port Barre is moving from 2A to 3A.

