LHSAA releases reclassification for 2022-2024

LHSAA
Major changes coming to LHSAA championship structure
Posted at 3:53 PM, Oct 27, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-27 16:53:59-04

BATON ROUGE — The LHSAA released new information regarding classification for all sporting programs in the state.

Beginning in 2022, the following schools will enter a new classification:

Carencro will move up to 5A
Port Barre will move up to 3A

For the full list of the reclassification, click

https://files.constantcontact.com/dddb7521801/ba09f4ca-e8a9-4391-8cd0-c4badc8e5830.pdf

