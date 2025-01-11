Iota’s Peyton Renfro to play in Blue-Grey All-American Bowl

IOTA — High school football may have wrapped up in December, but for Iota quarterback Peyton Renfro, the season isn’t quite over. Renfro has earned an invitation to participate in the prestigious Blue-Grey All-American Bowl, a showcase for top senior football talent from across the country.

“They said they just like the way I played, and they wanted to see me in person playing,” Renfro said. “They thought I’d be a good fit.”

Since its inception in 2013, the Blue-Grey All-American Bowl has provided players like Renfro with opportunities to gain exposure and improve their chances of earning college scholarships.

“I hope to build better connections between me and other coaches,” Renfro said. “I also want to get better with myself and improve my game.”

The event boasts national media coverage, coaching by former NFL players, and a track record of producing stars. Notable alumni include Super Bowl champion Patrick Mahomes and Heisman finalist Cam Ward.

Adding to the excitement, the game will be played at AT&T Stadium, home of the Dallas Cowboys.

“It’s really exciting,” Renfro said. “It’s going to be pretty different from the regular high school games. I’m excited to see what it’s like and experience it.”

Renfro will be one of five Louisiana players participating in the game and the second from the Acadiana area (Logan Roberts, Breaux Bridge). While focused on showcasing his own abilities, Renfro also aims to represent his hometown.

“It’s a big opportunity, and I hope I can represent Acadiana well,” he said.

The Blue-Grey All-American Bowl kicks off on Monday, Jan. 13, at 8 p.m.

