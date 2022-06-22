Hightower, Broussard up for Coach of the Year honor

The National High School Coaches Association will hold its awards ceremony in Des Moines, Iowa on Wednesday, June 21. The Acadiana area will not only have two Coach of the Year nominees in attendance, but they come from the same school.

Jim Hightower from St. Thomas More football and Danny Broussard of STM boys basketball are both up for national Coach of the Year.

In each category, there are eight nominees from across the country. Their accolades are rivaled by few as Hightower has won over 400 games and three state titles while Broussard is in the 1,000 wins club with six championships.

For Hightower, it's all about shining a light on the school and state.

“First of all, it's a big honor to represent St Thomas More,” Hightower said. “I have so much respect for the game of football in our state. It's second to none.”

