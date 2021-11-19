GOTW Preview: St. Martinville on the road to a motivated Iota team

IOTA — In the area, we have 20 teams still alive in their "Road to the Dome" as we enter the second round of playoffs.

For our Game of the Week, both Iota and St. Martinville are familiar with the post-season.

But dealing with the cards they've been dealt, someone will leave the table earlier than the other.

Pulling the upset over Brusly last week, the Iota bulldogs are set to host a high scoring St. Martinville team.

For the 8-3 Bulldogs, they've leaned on their defense this season only allowing one score from their opponents in three games.

Head coach Josh Andrus says the game will be won from the line of scrimmage, but that side of the ball can cause some trouble for the Tigers.

"Our defensive line has steppe up in the last two weeks and that's been probably one of the biggest differences with our defense. They started getting through and making tackles, disturbing the offense of the other team. Our linebackers and secondary been coming up big once they get to the second level. The defensive line and offensive line is going to be a big key come Friday."

The Tigers' 2021 schedule hasn't been a walk in the park and their season record reflects that.

Not only are they currently 9-2, but also claimed the District 6 Class 3A title earlier in the season.

Going against those tough opponents, including the Class 4A state champs, Carencro, they used those games as a measuring stick to prepare for a scrappy contender in Iota.

"Preparation helps us to see different types of schools like defenses and offenses to prepare us for playoffs," says quarterback Tanner Harrison.

St. Martinville at Iota will kick-off tomorrow at 7 pm.

