Game of the Week: Post-game interview with Teurlings' Dane Charpentier

LAFAYETTE — Teurlings and Notre Dame played against each other a total of 42 times, but since 2014, the Pios had the upper hand. That all ended tonight after a big statement win from the Rebels, 34-21.

"I think these kids believed in themselves", says head coach Dane Charpentier. "Notre Dame has a great tradition, obviously a great program with Coach Cook for so many years and it takes a lot to meet or beat a program like that."

The Rebels' main focus was stopping the Pios on third down, and Charpentier gave high praise for the performance from his defense.

"Our defense played unbelievable," says Charpentier. "To hold those guys like they did tonight, I mean that offense is just a machine."

Watch the full post-game interview here.

