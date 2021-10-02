GAME OF THE WEEK: Post-game interview with Notre Dame head coach, Lewis Cook

CECILIA —



Notre Dame returns to the win column after a low-scoring defensive battle with Cecilia.

The two teams haven't played since 2006, so it was a fresh challenge between two teams.

Cecilia was without their three-year starting quarterback, Alex Soileau, and Notre Dame wasn't sure what all to expect from freshman, Diesel Solari. However, Pios' head coach, Lewis Cook, says he knew that the Bulldogs' defense would play a little conservative. That allowed his defense to rise to the occasion.

"We kind of suspected that they would have to be a little more conservative because you don't have a Soileau that comes along all that often so their offense was broad and then to put a guy in for the first time. We felt that they would have to narrow it down and have to try to run it a little more but at the same time we were prepared for whatever."

The Pios now advance to 4-1 before entering district play next week. Hear more from Lewis in their interview above.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel