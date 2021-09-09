Game of the Week: Eunice and Jennings set for tie-breaker rivalry

EUNICE —

The rivalry game between the Eunice Bobcats and the Jennings Bulldogs is a long-awaited and highly anticipated match-up.

It's not only a major event for the both programs, but definitely for the community.

In the last decade, both teams are split between the wins and losses at .500.

Another factor going into this game is going against themselves. Eunice and Jennings dropped week one so they're hoping to get back into the win column. Knowing that the opponent on the other side is their biggest rival, that makes this game so much sweeter.

"Both teams mirror each other a lot. They want to control the ball, play really good hard nose defense and plays really well on special teams," says Jennings head coach Rusty Phelps. "You can't really make mistakes because they'll make you pay."

"This goes back to the 80's, the 70's, this was a game," says Eunice head coach Andre Vige. "I played in it for 4 years. I experienced it and its something special and I think it can either catapult you to a good season or bring you down, but it's going to get you better as a team."

