GAME OF THE WEEK: Catholic New Iberia seeks rematch against Ascension Episcopal in post-season

YOUNGSVILLE — We're on brink of the football post-season and in week one, the chips fell for a rematch between two local schools.

Catholic New Iberia will be on the road to Ascension Episcopal with all focus on a second round birth and redemption.

In week 5 of the regular season, Catholic was shut out by the Blue Gators in a 29-0 defeat.

Fast forward to week 11, and the Panthers have a chance to strike back with a healthier team.

Despite their offensive struggles from the first match-up, they now have the advantage in knowing exactly who they're going up against.

"To play a team we're very familiar with in our district, a team that we lost 29-0 to, we had some issues from an offensive standpoint that we moved the ball really well, we just couldn't get past the 10," says Panthers' head coach Scott Wattigny. So this is a great payback, redemption or opportunity for us in round one and definitely looking forward to the opportunity."

For the Blue Gators, they're being aware of false confidence.

AES understands that playoffs is like a fresh season and they can't allow the past to represent their future.

Head coach Matt Desormeaux says he's noticed a better and healthier Catholic team since their first match-up and that could make a difference this Friday.

"I know what we're capable of doing but you never like playing a good team twice. It's tough to beat a good team twice because you get some false confidence", says Desormeaux. "I know for those guys, they haven't had the greatest season or the season they expected so this could be a way for them to save that season so coming into it, I know they'll be ready to go and play one heck of a game."

Round one of the playoffs between Ascension Episcopal hosting Catholic New Iberia is this Friday, kick-off at 7 p.m.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel